GLADA observes Swachhata Pakhwada

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has observed swachhata pakhwada between September 15 and October 1 at residential colonies falling under its jurisdiction.

Chief Administrator, GLADA, Sagar Setia, said the authority had carried out an intense cleanliness drive in various localities, including, Sector 32A, Sector 33, Sunjay Gandhi Colony, Sector 40 and Urban Estate Phase-III, Dugri. Besides other cleanliness tasks, removal of garbage and debris was ensured during this 15-day long drive. He said dustbins were also distributed among residents of MIG flats at Sector 40 to promote segregation of waste.

The Chief Administrator directed the officials to carry out such cleanliness drives routinely to ensure awareness of hygiene and cleanliness among people. He also appealed to the public to join hands with GLADA to become active participants in the drive so that a clean, green and pollution-free environment could be created for all. Setia further stated that the drive would continue within residential colonies of GLADA to instil behavioural changes towards cleanliness.

#Bharat