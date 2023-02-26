GLADA officials blamed for violations in LIG flats

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 25

While there is no end to persistent violations by allottees of low income group (LIG) flats in Dugri, Phase 2, Samaj Sewa Society, a representative body of residents, has raised its voice against the problem.

Sanjay Tiwari, president, Samaj Sewa Society, came down heavily upon GLADA officials and blamed them for violations in LIG flats.

In a complaint to the GLADA Chief Administrator, Tiwari claimed that due to rampant commercial activity in residential flats, the lives of residents have become miserable. “Encroachments by scrap dealers, car wash centres and traffic problem have worsened the living conditions in the locality,” said Tiwari.

He said as per information obtained from GLADA under the Right to Information Act, of the total 504 LIG flats in the pocket, 123 were carrying out commercial activity, allotment of 30 flats had been cancelled, 14 others were issued eviction notices and two were served with eviction orders.

However, GLADA officials pointed out that action as per rules was being taken against the offenders. In addition to issuing notices for cancellation of allotment, matter had been taken up with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to disconnect power supply of LIG flats carrying out commercial activity or those where government land or vacant area had been encroached upon.

Alleging that GLADA action against violations was a mere eye wash, Tiwari said a delegation of affected residents would soon meet the CM and the Housing and Urban Development Minister to apprise them with ground reality of LIG flats and demand justice.