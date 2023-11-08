GLADA push for infrastructure development at Rs 100 cr

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 7

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken major infrastructure development projects worth almost Rs 100 crore in different parts of the city.

Under its mandate to ensure speedy and better development of Ludhiana, GLADA has initiated the construction of a community centre, senior citizens’ club, health centre, school buildings and roads.

GLADA Chief Administrator (CA) Sagar Setia told The Tribune here on Tuesday that a series of development projects had been launched in GLADA urban estates and in the area falling in and out of the Municipal Corporation limits with an objective to provide better amenities to the common man.

He said a community club, senior citizens’ club and sewing centre was being constructed over 1.83 acres of land on Chandigarh Road in Sector 32. “The construction work is on in full swing at the cost of Rs 517.99 lakh,” he said while divulging that the building would have two floors and facilities such as computer centre, senior citizens’ club, sewing centre and multipurpose hall to hold gatherings up to 500 persons. The computer centre and sewing centre will impart training to the people in skill development for making them self-reliant and eligible for jobs as well.

Besides, a health centre was coming up over 2.4 acres of land in Sector 32-A at the cost of Rs 485.52 lakh. It will have facilities such as gymnasium hall, sauna and changing room, lawn tennis court, badminton court, swimming pool and parking area. The work on the 2.91-acre site for developing a school of eminence was almost complete, which will soon be handed over to the Department of School Education. “It is a senior secondary school. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore. The three-storied building has 22 classrooms, all kinds of laboratories, computer room, multipurpose hall, rainwater harvesting facility, playground area, which will have badminton and volleyball courts, and an adjoining swimming pool,” Setia said.

He said the proposal of constructing a 200-foot-wide southern bypass, connecting Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, under the Missing Link project was also under progress. “The total length of bypass is 10.5-km, of which 8.78-km has already been constructed while the remaining 1.72-km portion is planned to be constructed at a cost of Rs 28.42 crore,” the GLADA CA said, adding that the project would be completed by the end of September 2024. Besides, the recarpeting of a 200-foot-wide southern bypass, connecting Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, was in progress at the cost of Rs 1,469.39 lakh. The project will be completed by the end of April next.

Setia said the construction of approaches to the railway overbridge on the Ludhiana-Dhuri railway line crossing was also under progress at the cost of Rs 2,569.65 lakh. The project will be completed by the end of September 2024.

Project report

Rs 5.18 cr Community club, senior citizens’ club, sewing centre in Sec 32

Rs 4.86 cr Health centre in Sec 32-A

Rs 9 crSchool of eminence in Sector 32

Rs 28.42 cr 200-foot-wide cement concrete road from Malerkotla road to Sidhwan canal road

Rs 14.69 cr Recarpeting of 200-foot-wide southern bypass

Rs 25.7 cr Approaches to ROB Total: Rs 87.85 cr