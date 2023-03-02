GLADA razes 4 illegal colonies

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 1

Four illegal colonies on the periphery of the city were targeted today by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) where a team of officials with men and machines pulled down structures and dug up internal development works like roads, streets, sewer and water supply lines and uprooted electricity poles.

GLADA Chief Administrator (CA) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said the demolition drive was carried out in four illegal colonies in villages Dhandra and Mehmoodpura after serving final notices (for demolition) to the unlicensed colonies under Section 39 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (PAPR) Act 1995 (amended-2014).

For taking punitive action against carving out colonies without any licence or permission from the competent authority, a team was formed headed by GLADA Estate Officer (Regulatory) Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, with other members being sub-divisional engineers (SDEs) Suraj Manchanda, Divleen Singh, Aditya Rattan and Jatinderpal Singh along with Rohit Goyal, Sangharsh Veer Singh, Veerpal Singh and Amandeep Singh, all junior engineers.

GLADA Chief Administrator Kaur Sandhu made an appeal to the general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies as GLADA will not provide any facility or basic amenities like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights. At the same time, she served a warning to unscrupulous developers to desist from carving out illegal colonies in violation of the PAPR Act or else be prepared to face action as per law.