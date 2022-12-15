GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 14

A team of officials of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) today demolished structures in seven illegal colonies on the orders of GLADA Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Amarinder Singh Malhi. The demolition was carried out after final notices under Section 39 of the PAPR (Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation) Act, 1995, had been served on the developers of these unlicensed colonies.

GLADA Chief Administrator (CA) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said to carry out the demolition drive, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Estate Officer (regulatory) Baljinder Singh Dhillon, with Sub-Divisional engineers Suraj Manchanda and Divleen Singh, and six Junior Engineers — Karan Aggarwal, Sahil Sahi, Rohit Goyal, Veerpal Singh, Sangharsh Veer Singh and Amandeep Singh.

During the drive, structures, roads/streets, sewer lines and electric poles were pulled down in seven colonies being developed in Kuliewal, Kakka and Bhamian Kalan villages located on the periphery of the city in the East Ludhiana segment.

In a word of caution to unscrupulous developers, GLADA CA said more of such drives were being planned in upcoming weeks and developers ought to desist from carving out colonies without licences and permission from the authority.

“GLADA is committed to enforce the provisions of PAPRA in letter and in spirit and those carrying out any illegal development of colonies will face action,” she said.

The CA also made an appeal to the public to not purchase any plot in the unauthorised colonies as these would not get any basic amenities or urban infrastructure like roads/streets, water and power supply, sewerage or street lights.