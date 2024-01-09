GLADA razes down seven illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Ludhiana, carried out a demolition drive in seven illegal colonies on Monday. The team was accompanied by Mandeep Singh Sidhu, naib tehsildar, Mullanpur Dakha, Ludhiana, as Duty Magistrate and enforcement team of GLADA, including SDEs, ATP and JEs, took the action against illegal colonies by dismantling their roads, boundary walls, passages, street lights, sewer manholes and other illegal constructions and structures on these sites, a GLADA official said.

They said the seven unauthorised colonies were situated in Ladian Kalan, Rajpura Dogra, Chuharpur and Bhattian villages and on Baranhara Road and Hambran Road. When developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite getting notices, a special team carried out the demolition drive. In a move to check mushrooming of illegal colonies at the initial stage, GLADA was planning more such drives in upcoming weeks, he said.

The Chief Administrator, GLADA, Sandeep Rishi, appealed to the public not to purchase property, plots or buildings in unauthorised colonies as GLADA would not provide any facility such as water supply, sewerage, electricity connections and street lights. The list of approved and regularised colonies along with their sanctioned maps was available on the official website of GLADA, which could be checked by prospective buyers before buying any property.

GLADA Additional Chief Administrator Amarjit Singh Bains said besides undertaking a demolition campaign, GLADA had also recommended that tehsildars concerned should not register plots in these illegal colonies and the PSPCL should refrain from issuing electricity connections to them.

Besides, it has also recommended filing of FIRs against the developers of such colonies in the district.