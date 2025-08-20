DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / GLADA razes four illegal colonies

GLADA razes four illegal colonies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An illegal colony being demolished by the enforcement team in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority’s (GLADA) regulatory wing, supported by the Duty Magistrate and the police force, successfully demolished four unauthorised colonies in Jandiali, Bholapur, and Sahibana villages.

Advertisement

The enforcement team dismantled illegal roads, constructions and structures at these sites, following demolition orders issued by the Additional Chief Administrator-3, GLADA. Despite prior notices, the developers continued illegal constructions, prompting the decisive action, which proceeded unopposed. Chief Administrator, GLADA, Sandeep Kumar, emphasised that such enforcement drives were part of a broader strategy to curb proliferation of unauthorised colonies at their inception.

He said GLADA had planned additional demolition drives in coming weeks to ensure compliance with government regulations and protect the public from fraudulent developers exploiting innocent buyers with promises of affordable plots in unapproved colonies. The Chief Administrator also urged the public to verify the legitimacy of properties before purchasing, cautioning that unauthorised colonies would not be provided with essential services such as water supply, sewerage or electricity connections. A comprehensive list of approved and regularised colonies, along with their sanctioned maps, was available on GLADA’s official website (www.glada.gov.in) for prospective buyers to consult.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts