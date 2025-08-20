GLADA razes four illegal colonies

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority’s (GLADA) regulatory wing, supported by the Duty Magistrate and the police force, successfully demolished four unauthorised colonies in Jandiali, Bholapur, and Sahibana villages.

The enforcement team dismantled illegal roads, constructions and structures at these sites, following demolition orders issued by the Additional Chief Administrator-3, GLADA. Despite prior notices, the developers continued illegal constructions, prompting the decisive action, which proceeded unopposed. Chief Administrator, GLADA, Sandeep Kumar, emphasised that such enforcement drives were part of a broader strategy to curb proliferation of unauthorised colonies at their inception.

He said GLADA had planned additional demolition drives in coming weeks to ensure compliance with government regulations and protect the public from fraudulent developers exploiting innocent buyers with promises of affordable plots in unapproved colonies. The Chief Administrator also urged the public to verify the legitimacy of properties before purchasing, cautioning that unauthorised colonies would not be provided with essential services such as water supply, sewerage or electricity connections. A comprehensive list of approved and regularised colonies, along with their sanctioned maps, was available on GLADA’s official website (www.glada.gov.in) for prospective buyers to consult.