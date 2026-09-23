Ludhiana: GLADA razes six under-construction colonies in Kakka, Jagirpur villages

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Tuesday demolished six unauthorised under-construction colonies in Kakka and Jagirpur villages as part of a drive against illegal development in the district.

The demolition was carried out by a GLADA enforcement team in the presence of police personnel and a duty magistrate. Roads and other illegal structures at the sites were dismantled. The action came after demolition orders issued by the GLADA Additional Chief Administrator.

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Officials said the drive was aimed at curbing the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies at an early stage. They added that the developers concerned had continued construction despite notices being issued to them. The demolition operation was unopposed.

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GLADA officials warned residents against purchasing plots or properties in unauthorised colonies, saying such areas will not get basic facilities such as water supply, sewerage and electricity connections.

List of approved colonies available on GLADA website

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The authority said the list of approved and regularised colonies, along with their sanctioned maps, is available on the GLADA website and prospective buyers should check the details before purchasing any property.