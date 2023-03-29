GLADA razes structures in 3 more illegal colonies

Ludhiana, March 28
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) targeted three more unlicensed/illegal colonies in its ongoing demolition drive as roads, streets, sewers, water supply lines and man-holes were dug up and electricity poles uprooted in these colonies today.
According to GLADA Chief Administrator (CA) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, the drive was conducted by a team of officials headed by Estate Officer (Regulatory) Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon after notices to the developers of these colonies had been served under Section 39 of the PAPR Act, 1995.
The demolition team — comprising SDOs Divleen Singh and Asheesh Vasheer, along with Junior Engineers Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh and Varinder Singh — carried out demolition of structures and development works in Threeke and Jhande villages.
CA Sandhu asked developers to desist from carving out colonies without approval of the competent authority as more demolition operations against defaulting developers were in the offing in coming days.
She also made an appeal to the general public to not purchase property and plots in unauthorised colonies as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, streetlights, etc., in such colonies.
