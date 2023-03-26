GLADA razes structures in 6 illegal colonies

Ludhiana, March 25
A team of GLADA officials carried out a demolition drive in six illegal colonies on the left side of Rahon Road here on Friday.
GLADA Estate Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, who led the demolition team, said in the course of crackdown against unscrupulous developers, internal development works like roads, streets, water and sewer lines were dug up, poles were uprooted and sewer man holes razed.
The demolition operation was executed by a team of officials which included junior engineers Sangharshveer Singh, Amarjit Singh, Amandeep Singh and Sahil Sahi.
Notices to the developers of these unauthorised colonies had been served under Section 39 of PAPR Act, 1995, on the directions of GLADA Chief Administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, added Dr Dhillon.
Warning developers and colonisers, the GLADA CA has told them to desist from carving out colonies without permission and licence from the competent authority as it violates the provisions of law of the land (PAPRA). At the same time, she cautioned the members of public not to purchase property or plots in such unauthorised colonies as basic amenities like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights, etc., would not be provided in these colonies.
