GLADA razes structures in three more illegal colonies

Ludhiana, May 19
Continuing its drive against illegal and unlicensed colonies, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) demolished structures and internal development works in three illegal colonies located in Mehmoodpura and Alamgir villages on Thursday.
GLADA Chief Administrator (CA) Amarpreet Sandhu said the owners of these colonies had been served notices under Section 39 of PAPR Act, 1995. Despite explicit directions, the developers were continuing with the constructions which led to the demolition drive on Thursday, she added.
Sandhu, who personally supervised the entire operation, said a special demolition team, led by Estate Officer (Regulatory) Randeep Singh Heer, had been set up for this purpose. The under-construction structures, including gates, roads, streets, etc., were demolished during the drive.
The GLADA CA said stern regulatory action against more illegal colonies was in the offing and none of the guilty developer would be spared. She appealed to the people to not invest in such properties as the government would not provide any facilities in them.
