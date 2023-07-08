GLADA recalls tenders for repair of 200-ft road

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 7

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has set the process in motion for repair and restoration of the 200-ft road from Phullanpwal Chowk to Jawadi Link Road in Dugri. The work was expected to be completed in the next three to four months.

After a visit to the site and discussions at length about the road repair project with experts from the Central Road Repair Institute (CRRI), Roorkee, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) and senior officials of the engineering branch, the GLADA Chief Administrator Sagar Setia said it had been decided to recall the tenders for the project owing to some correction factor in the previous design prepared by CRRI experts.

He said based on discussion with the subject experts and feedback received from residents and shopkeepers, it has been decided to stick to the revised design submitted by the CRRI after taking into account the correction factor.

“A suggestion was mooted to relay the entire stretch of road but since this would have involved a fresh design and escalation in the total cost, the existing design with necessary amendments will form the basis for recalling bids,” said the GLADA CA, adding that with the escalation involved in amended design, the project cost was expected to go up to nearly Rs 12 cr from the earlier estimate of Rs 9.59 crore.

Setia said the work would be completed within time. Fresh tenders would be floated soon and we hope to open the road to public in last quarter of the current year.