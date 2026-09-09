DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / GLADA teams demolish 11 under-construction colonies in Ludhiana

GLADA teams demolish 11 under-construction colonies in Ludhiana

GLADA Chief Administrator Vikas Hira said the authority had adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorised development

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A machine at work to raze an illegal construction in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Tuesday demolished 11 illegal under-construction colonies in various villages of the district.

GLADA Chief Administrator Vikas Hira said the authority had adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorised and unplanned development, especially illegal colonies.

Advertisement

A GLADA enforcement team, accompanied by a duty magistrate and police personnel, carried out the demolition drive in Jaspal Bangar, Dhraur, Tibba, Majara, Sahnewal and Kohara villages. Roads and ongoing illegal construction and structures at the sites were dismantled.

Advertisement

According to GLADA officials, notices had been served on the developers but the construction activity continued.

Officials said the authority had taken action against more than 20 unauthorised colonies in recent drives. More such operations are planned in the coming weeks to stop illegal colonies from coming up at the initial stage, they added.

Advertisement

The GLADA Chief Administrator appealed to the residents not to purchase plots or property in unauthorised colonies. He said such colonies did not have the required statutory approvals and buyers could face problems in getting basic facilities.

The officials said water supply, sewerage and electricity connections would not be provided in unauthorised colonies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts