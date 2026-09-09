GLADA teams demolish 11 under-construction colonies in Ludhiana

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Tuesday demolished 11 illegal under-construction colonies in various villages of the district.

GLADA Chief Administrator Vikas Hira said the authority had adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorised and unplanned development, especially illegal colonies.

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A GLADA enforcement team, accompanied by a duty magistrate and police personnel, carried out the demolition drive in Jaspal Bangar, Dhraur, Tibba, Majara, Sahnewal and Kohara villages. Roads and ongoing illegal construction and structures at the sites were dismantled.

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According to GLADA officials, notices had been served on the developers but the construction activity continued.

Officials said the authority had taken action against more than 20 unauthorised colonies in recent drives. More such operations are planned in the coming weeks to stop illegal colonies from coming up at the initial stage, they added.

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The GLADA Chief Administrator appealed to the residents not to purchase plots or property in unauthorised colonies. He said such colonies did not have the required statutory approvals and buyers could face problems in getting basic facilities.

The officials said water supply, sewerage and electricity connections would not be provided in unauthorised colonies.