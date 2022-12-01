GLADA to e-auction 130 properties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) will e-auction commercial, residential and institutional sites in December. The e-auction is scheduled to commence on December 11 and would end on December 20.

An official press release said a total of 130 sites would be available for bidding which include 14 residential plots, 115 commercial sites (41 SCOs, 28 SCFs, 24 booths and 22 shops) and an institutional site. These properties were situated at localities in Ludhiana, Moga and Ferozepur.

A convenient payment plan had also been offered. Successful bidders would get the possession of properties on 25 per cent payment and rest of the amount would be payable in instalments along with 9.5 per cent per annum interest, it said.