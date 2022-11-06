GLADA to get drawings revised to construct ROB approaches

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 5

Though the construction of the Railway’s portion of the railway overbridge (ROB) over the Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village is already under process, the work to construct its approaches is hanging fire. The ROB is a part of GLADA’s Missing Link-2 project which is still incomplete even after passing of about 12 years, since the land acquisition process was started around 2010.

After a long wait, the Railways started construction of the railway portion of the ROB earlier this year. Now, GLADA has to consult experts to revise drawings and later, fresh tenders would be floated to construct approaches, according to information.

Darshan Singh Shankar, a property consultant, said his office was located near the project site and it was hanging fire for a long time.

He said: “In the matter of the ROB, GLADA had deposited around Rs 21 crore with the Railways for an estimated cost of the project in 2018. In 2019, GLADA allotted the construction of approaches for the ROB to a private firm. The work was later stopped as bridge joint drawings were not finalised, it was learnt. As some state government departments had not released pending dues to the Railways, the latter failed to float tenders for the construction of the railway portion of the ROB. Finally, the Railways started the construction of the portion earlier this year but GLADA is now delaying the construction of the approaches.”

A resident, Sukhraj Singh, said: “We demand from the government to get the construction work of ROB approaches started at the earliest so that the project should not be delayed further.”

According to information, an amendment has been made in the design to join the railway portion of the ROB with approaches. Hence, the drawings are required to be revised to construct the approaches.

GLADA Executive Engineer Sandeep Kumar said the railways had made a change in the project design due to which

GLADA needs to consult RITES, Gurugram, so that the drawings could be revised for the construction of the approaches. Once the drawings were revised and required procedure was followed, tenders would be floated for the construction of the ROB approaches.

12 yrs on, project yet to be completed

After a long wait, the railway authorities started construction of the railway portion of the ROB earlier this year but GLADA’s work to construct approaches is getting delayed. The ROB is a part of GLADA’s Missing Link-2 project which is still incomplete even after passing of about 12 years, since the land acquisition process was started around 2010.