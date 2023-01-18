GLADA to repair 200-ft road in Durgi Urban Estate at Rs 9.6 cr

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 17

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has set the process in motion for the repair and reconstruction of 2.25 km of the 200 feet road form Jawadi Link Road to Jain Mandir at an estimated cost of Rs 9.60 crore. The stretch had been lying in a condition of utter neglect for more than two years. Residents and owners of commercial establishments along the road connecting Phullanwl Chowk to Dugri-Dhandra Road have a reason to rejoice after long.

Work delayed for months as MC rejected proposal Sources revealed that the repair work on the stretch was delayed for several months as a proposal was mooted by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to hand over the road and localities alongside it for maintenance to the Municipal Corporation. However, the proposal was rejected by the civic body, which insisted that as per prevailing law, the road ought to be repaired and recarpeted by GLADA at its own cost before handing it over to the MC.

A senior official of the Engineering Branch of GLADA said the estimate of the work and its design had been prepared under the guidance of experts from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to ensure good quality of work and long-life of the recarpeted and repaired portions.

“Some portions of the road will be reconstructed with CGBM (cement grouted bituminous macadam) and the rest will have a top coat of BM (bituminous macadam). Both these techniques of road repair have been approved by the CRRI taking into account the present condition and volume of traffic on this stretch,” the official said.

Tender for inviting bids had been finalised for publication and once the bids are received and work awarded to the eligible contractor/ agency, the repair of the road is expected to begin in February, the GLADA official said, adding that the project would be completed in nine months and the stretch would be thrown open for public use early next year.

Around four kms of the road are in a pathetic condition, with uneven surface and deep potholes — from Jawaddi, Phullanwal Chowk and right up to Firozepur Road. The entire stretch of has become accident-prone, with some fatal mishaps also occurring over it.

