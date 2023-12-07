GLADA under fire for delay in ROB approach construction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

Although the Railways has completed ROB construction work in its jurisdiction near Gill village, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is yet to start construction of ROB approaches (access roads). This ROB is part of the Missing Link 2 Project of GLADA that has not been completed for which the land was acquired over a decade ago.

The residents and businessmen of the area have been demanding from the GLADA to start construction of the approaches to the ROB for a long time but they assert GLADA failed to do so. On the other hand, an official of the GLADA said that the tendering process for the construction of approaches to ROB is currently underway and final decision in this regard would to be taken by the higher authorities.

Darshan Singh, a resident, said that the Railways has completed the bridge portion in its jurisdiction as per the information. He added, “We have consistently urged GLADA to start the approach construction, but ground-level work has not commenced. Previously, an NGO had moved the court against the delayed ROB construction. We urge GLADA to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves.”

Notably, GLADA had earlier partitioned the road construction for the Missing Link 2 Project into different sections, from Dhandra Road to the Dhuri Railway line and from the Dhuri Railway line to Gill Road (Malerkotla Road). Once the Railway Overbridge (ROB) over the Dhuri Railway line and its approaches are constructed, these two sections will be linked, allowing commuters to avail benefit of the completed infrastructure.

Jasvir Singh, another resident, said, “A significant amount was earlier invested in acquiring the land for Missing Link 2 project years ago, but the project encountered multiple interruptions. Despite numerous missed deadlines, there is still no clarity on the completion date for the ROB (under Missing Link-2) in GLADA’s jurisdiction. It continues to experience delays due to various reasons. The government needs to treat this matter seriously and expedite the completion of the Railway Overbridge (ROB) under GLADA’s jurisdiction as soon as possible.”

Additionally, GLADA is yet to start the construction of a road as part of the Missing Link - 3 Project, which will link Malerkotla Road and Southern Bypass Road near Lohara.

Executive Engineer of Railways, Rattan Singh said the ROB construction work in Railways jurisdiction has been completed and they will write to GLADA in this regard on Thursday.