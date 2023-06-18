GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

The swimming pool at Urban Estate, Dugri, is currently in a state of disrepair due to the apathy of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). As a result, swimmers and residents, including children, who wish to learn swimming are unable to use the pool this summer as it remains non-operational.

The authorities concerned have failed to provide any clarity regarding the cleaning and reopening of the pool. The public is urging the government to intervene and instruct the GLADA authorities to address the deplorable state of the pool.

Jagjot Singh, a resident of Dugri, expressed his frustration over the non-operational swimming pool. Despite making multiple visits to the pool site, he has been unable to obtain any information regarding its reopening. Currently, the pool is in a poor condition, suggesting that officials have not taken timely action to make it operational for the summer season.

He further stated that his son desires to learn to swim during the summer vacation, but the closed pool has hindered his plans. He urges the GLADA authorities to prioritise the matter and take necessary steps to make the pool operational as soon as possible.

Rajinder, another resident, highlighted the lack of communication from the authorities regarding the status of the pool, which is situated near his house. “When a facility is available, the department should ensure its timely maintenance too. In order to accommodate the public’s needs, the department should have conducted any necessary renovation work during the winter season,” he said.

Dirty water has also accumulated on one side of the pool, becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It seems the site has not been cleaned for a long time.

Despite repeated attempts, GLADA’s Executive Engineer (Public Health) Yadwinder Singh and GLADA’s Chief Administrator Sagar Setia could not be reached for comments.