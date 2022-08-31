Global recession casts shadow on Ludhiana's local industry

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 30

Local manufacturers are a worried lot due to the ongoing recession worldwide. If exporters are to be believed then stocks worth several crores of rupees are piled up with manufacturers as a leading American multinational chain has either kept major consignments on hold or cancelled them.

Talking to The Tribune, SC Ralhan, dealing in hand-tool industry, said: “Covid has changed the whole scenario and the mindset of people worldwide. Now, people focus more on health, daily-use products, groceries rather than luxury items. The oil and gas prices are up in western countries. The people have started investing more on necessities rather than other accessories. Due to this change, the exports have also dipped.”

Punjab-based leading business houses have suffered heavy losses due to cancellation of orders and rising inventory.

Meanwhile, sources in the Customs Department agreed that there was upto 25 per cent decline in imports but overall exports had seen an increase. Talking about the particular company, the official added that there could be certain factors why the stocks were not lifted, which the department is not aware of but overall the exporters in many sectors were elated as exports have increased.

Giving reason for decline in imports, the official said that one of the factors was “Make in India” campaign. Local manufacturing was getting a boost and confidence. The government had come up with attractive schemes to boost local manufacturing, added the official.