Global recession fear rattles industry; AITF writes to PM

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

The industry has raised its concern over the global recession in 2023 as indicated by the World Bank in a report. The All Industries and Trade Forum(AITF) has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Badish Jindal, president, All Industries and Trade Forum, expressed that the biggest impact of recession would be on the MSME industries. Along with frequent closures, MSMEs are also getting bankrupt and if the government does not impose import restrictions, then the future will be challenging for the Indian economy.

“There has been an increase of 46.14 per cent in imports from China, which is very surprising. The import from China were 4,61,524 crores in the financial year 2019, it increased to 4,82,495 crores in the financial year 2020 despite Covid, in the year 2021, China exported 7,05,123 crores to the Indian markets. The situation is getting worse as in the first four months of the FY-2023, China has exported 3,44,200 crore of goods to India. According to the estimate, this year China has set an export target of over 12 lakh crores in the country, which will be 25 per cent of the total Indian imports,” said Jindal.

These figures are those imports that China is exporting directly, but due to lack of minimum import price on most of the items in the country, 40 to 80 per cent of the imports from China come under invoicing. The estimated amount of under invoicing by Chinese companies is between 3 to 5 lakh crores. This is causing a loss of around 2 lakh to the Indian government.

To counter the products with high import duties or antidumping duties, China is cleverly sending such goods to India through Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and underdeveloped countries, this is the reason that India’s import from ASEAN countries increased to 5,07,968 crore by 2021-22 and surprisingly these countries exported 3,05,117 crore to India in the first four months of the financial year 2022-23. From which it is clear that these countries will export an estimated 10 lakh crore to India this year. China is destroying Indian industries by using countries like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia etc.

AITF has requested to drive out Chinese companies from the Indian markets to save India from the global recession of 2023. It shall also be investigated whether the goods coming from ASEAN and other countries are manufactured in China. A minimum import price shall be set on all goods which shall not be less than the cost of goods made in Indian industries and to unearth the scam of under invoicing an investigation shall be conducted by the CBI.