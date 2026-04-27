Global study at vet varsity focuses on role of carcass disposal sites in rabies transmission

Stray dog-mediated rabies remains one of the country’s most pressing public health concerns, claiming thousands of lives each year despite being a preventable disease. In a bid to strengthen surveillance and control strategies, a collaborative research project has been launched at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, in partnership with the University of Sydney, Australia. The study, initiated by PhD scholar Christine Hong, focuses on the role of carcass disposal sites in rabies transmission and seeks to determine whether these areas act as potential hotspots for the disease.

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Christine Hong explained her motivation for choosing India as the setting for her research, “Growing up in Australia, I learned that it is free from dog-mediated rabies but my parents came from countries where rabies is still present. That contrast stayed with me. When I learned that carcass disposal sites attract free-roaming dogs as a reliable food source, I realised these sites could be critical points for transmission. If even one rabid dog is present, the risk of spread increases significantly.”

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She added that India’s large population of free-roaming dogs makes even small improvements in surveillance potentially transformative.

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The project will employ camera traps to study dog behaviour and spatial patterns in six villages, three with carcass disposal sites and three without, by comparing activity levels, frequency of visits and behavioural interactions such as competition or aggression.

The study aims to identify whether disposal sites concentrate dog populations and thereby heighten transmission risks. Christine noted: “If these sites consistently attract a large numbers of dogs, they could serve as targeted surveillance locations. Better management of carcass handling and restricting access may also reduce opportunities for transmission.”

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The research is being conducted under the guidance of Dr Balbir Singh, co-ordinator, research, GADVASU.

He emphasised the importance of the study. “Rabies is always fatal once symptoms appear but it is entirely preventable. By generating scientific evidence on how waste disposal practices influence disease dynamics, we can design more effective vaccination campaigns and animal birth control programmes. The work will help policymakers focus resources where they are most needed.” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Dr JPS Gill lauded the collaboration, stating: “The partnership highlights the importance of global cooperation in addressing zoonotic diseases. It reinforces the ‘One Health’ approach, which recognises that animal and human health are deeply interconnected. Findings will not only benefit the country but also contribute to global rabies control strategies.”

As pilot fieldwork begins, the study underscores the need for both scientific evidence and community awareness. Rabies prevention depends on vigilant surveillance, timely treatment and public participation.