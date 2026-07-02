Gluten-free diet not for everyone, wheat crucial for nutrition: Ludhiana doctor

Amid rising diet fads that portray gluten as harmful, medical experts in Ludhiana are cautioning against the indiscriminate adoption of gluten-free diets. In conversation with Manav Mander, Dr Amit Bansal, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, underlined that gluten-free diets are necessary only for those with specific medical conditions, while for most, wheat remains both safe and essential.
- Why is wheat important in Indian diets?Advertisement
Wheat is a staple food for the nation, rich in complex carbohydrates, dietary fibre and B vitamins. It also provides gluten, a protein that gives dough elasticity and helps maintain the structure of foods like roti and bread. Whole wheat supports gut health and overall metabolic function.
- What is gluten and why is it misunderstood?Advertisement
Gluten is a natural protein found in wheat. In recent years, it has been wrongly labelled as harmful. However, medical evidence shows gluten is safe for most people.
- What happens if gluten is removed unnecessarily?
Avoiding gluten without medical need can reduce fibre and essential nutrients, which may negatively affect digestive health and overall nutrition.
- What do experts say about gluten-free diets?Advertisement
Gluten is often perceived as unhealthy due to popular diet trends, but for most individuals, it is completely safe and an integral part of a balanced diet. Eliminating gluten without medical advice can lead to deficiencies and may adversely affect gut health.
- When is a gluten-free diet medically necessary?
A gluten-free diet is necessary in the following cases:
Celiac disease: An autoimmune disorder where gluten damages the small intestine, leading to malabsorption and systemic complications. Patients must follow a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet.
Non-celiac gluten sensitivity: Causes bloating and abdominal discomfort after gluten intake, although without intestinal damage. Dietary changes are recommended after clinical evaluation.
- Are gluten-free products healthier than regular foods?
Not necessarily. Many gluten-free packaged foods are made with refined flours and starches, which may lack fibre and essential nutrients. Whole wheat, provides natural fibre and B vitamins that support digestive and metabolic health.
- What should individuals do before switching diets?
I advise consulting a qualified doctor or nutritionist before switching. Self-diagnosis and unnecessary elimination can lead to nutritional imbalances.