Mother’s Day, a day of love and appreciation was marked with much excitement and enthusiasm at GN National Public School, Preet Nagar, New Shimlapuri. The day was aimed at expressing gratitude to the women who have changed our lives through love, wisdom and strength. The ceremony began with the recitation of shabad by UKG students followed by plays, portraying moms in the lives of children, and performing role songs.

Sat Paul Mittal School

Satyan Innovation Fest (SIF 4.0) wrapped up with a dazzling closing ceremony at the Mittal Auditorium of Sat Paul Mittal School. The yearly gala has evolved into a glimmer of inspiration, fostering the dreams of emerging innovators ready to shape frontiers of AI and the digital market, powered by Whizrobo Private Ltd. Amidst the jubilant atmosphere of the event, where young minds were ignited with inspiration to catalyse change and carve paths towards entrepreneurship, the event proceeded with the announcement of accolades. The first prize, a cash award of Rs 31,000, was claimed by BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, marking their outstanding contribution and excellence. In a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, Mahima Saxena of Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School was honoured with the title of AI Champ.

Guru Nanak International Public School

To celebrate the everlasting bond of love and affection on the eve of Mother’s Day, fun filled activities were organized in Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town. The students of Class VI prepared ‘award’ for their mothers using coloured paper and award ribbons. While, the students of classes VII and VIII made jewellery using beads, threads and decoration materials.

BCM School

Mother’s Day was observed at BCM School, Dugri, with a series of engaging activities including a Hindi poetry recitation competition for the toddlers, celebrating the essence of motherhood through eloquent heartfelt poetic emotions. This competition aimed not only to showcase the linguistic prowess of the students but also to evoke the sentiments associated with maternal love.

