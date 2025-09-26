DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / GNDEC athletes dominate inter-college cycling event

GNDEC athletes dominate inter-college cycling event

The two-day event featured a range of race formats

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:21 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Participants during an event at the cycling velodrome at the PAU in Ludhiana.
The cycling velodrome at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, came alive with energy and excitement as Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Gill Park, hosted the IKGPTU Inter-College Cycling Competition 2025. The prestigious event, organised under the aegis of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Kapurthala, witnessed fierce competition among top cyclists from eight affiliated colleges.

The two-day event featured a range of race formats, including sprint, time trial, individual pursuit, team sprints and scratch races. Both men’s and women’s categories saw enthusiastic participation, with athletes showcasing not just speed and stamina but also remarkable sportsmanship.

GNDEC emerged as the undisputed champion, clinching the overall championship titles in both men’s and women’s categories. The men’s team outpaced rivals CEC-CGC, Landran, and IKGPTU main campus, while the women’s team triumphed over GNDEC (SOA), Ludhiana, and IKGPTU main campus.

Atanshul Parmar of GNDEC was crowned best cyclist (men), followed closely by teammate Pawan Singh Bisht. “Winning this title is a dream come true,” said Parmar. “The competition was intense, but our training and team spirit made all the difference,” he said.

In the women’s category, Maskeenjot Kaur from GNDEC (SOA) stole the spotlight as the best cyclist. “It’s not just about winning,” she shared, adding, “It’s about pushing your limits and inspiring others to embrace cycling as a lifestyle.”

The event was evaluated by Dr Paramvir Singh from PAU, appointed by IKGPTU, ensuring fair and professional oversight.

Principal Dr Sehijpal Singh addressed the gathering, emphasising the role of sports in holistic student development. “Events like these instill discipline, teamwork and resilience—qualities essential for success in life,” he remarked.

The grand award ceremony was a celebration of talent and dedication, with medals and certificates distributed to the winners. Special recognition was given to Dr JS Grewal (president, sports, GNDEC), Dr Gunjan Bhardwaj and Shaminder Singh (sports coordinators, GNDEC) for their outstanding efforts in organising the event.

The competition not only highlighted the athletic prowess of IKGPTU’s students but also reinforced the importance of fitness and active living among youth.

