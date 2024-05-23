GNDEC gets positive enrolment response

Ludhiana, May 22
Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) has witnessed an overwhelming response from admission seekers for the Sikh minority and rural quota counselling in various engineering programmes. Nearly 700 students, predominantly from rural areas and the Sikh minority community, have applied for various seats across various engineering streams, including civil engineering, computer science, electronics and communication, mechanical engineering, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology.
The college has reserved 70 per cent of its seats for students from rural areas. Additionally, seats for Sikh minority students have been allocated through the SRE (Sikh Religious Examination) exam, ensuring opportunities for students within this demographic to pursue their engineering.
