GNFC, Old School FC enter semis of soccer

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 22

Guru Nanak Football Club (GNFC) and Old School FC prevailed over their respective opponents in the quarterfinals to secure semi-final berths in the ongoing Centra Greens Weekends Football League being held at Guru Nanak Engineering College ground on Gill Road here on Sunday.

Old School FC outperformed Industrial FC 3-0. Aryan drew the first blood in the 14th minute. Mantab found the target in the 43rd minute to increase the lead while Aditya struck in the 80th minute which sealed Industrial FC’s fate.

In the second quarterfinal, Gaurav scored four goals as GNFC overpowered Rebels FC 5-2 and booked a place in the last four stage.