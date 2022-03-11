GNIMT celebrates Women's Day

Ludhiana, March 10

Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology(GNIMT), Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, celebrated International Women’s Day to acknowledge the efforts of its alumna. Mandeep Kaur Tangra, founder and CEO of SimbaQuartz, was the chief guest of the function.

Principal Sandhya Mehta welcomed the chief guest, guest of honour, awardees, students and everyone on the occasion. She said every woman should be financially independent.

The awardees included academicians, entrepreneurs, corporate employees, authors, makeup artists, politicians, yoga trainer and many others. GNIMT alumna Malvika Sood, who is film star Sonu Sood’s sister, was also present in the event and shared her views on Women’s Day. As many as 50 alumnae from various batches were honoured with “Pride of GNIMT” and were encouraged to keep up the good work.

GNIMT students presented dances and choreography based on women empowerment. Students also participated in a creative contest on the event and winners were awarded.