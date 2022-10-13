GNIMT organises freshers’ party

Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Institute of Management & Technology (GNIMT), Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, organised a freshers’ party for undergraduate 1st year students of BBA, BCA and BCom (Hons). Students participated in events like modelling, dance and singing. Abhay Mahajan of BBA and Kiranjot Kaur of BCom (Hons) were adjudged Mr and Miss Fresher, respectively. Principal Sandhya Mehta congratulated the winners.
Lifetime Award for school MD
Ludhiana: Dr Grace Pinto, managing director, Ryan International Group of Institutions, was awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award- 2022’ for her work in the education sector. The award was presented by Prithvirajsing Roopun, the President of the Republic of Mauritius, during the ‘Excellence in Education Awards’ organised by the Intelligence Minds Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of Mauritius, recently at Mauritius. Upon receiving the award, Dr Pinto said she acknowledged the collaborative efforts of staff and students of the institutions in achieving milestones in the field of education.
