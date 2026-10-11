GNIPS boys clinch Ludhiana district softball title

The Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sangowal, and the Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), Gujan Khan Campus, Model Town, emerged as champions in the girls’ and boys’ tournaments, respectively, of the 31st Junior Ludhiana District Softball Championship. The event saw the participation of 37 teams — 18 in the girls’, and 19 in the boys’ category.

Bharat Dua, president, Ludhiana District Softball Association, and secretary Kulwant Dhaliwal encouraged the players to participate actively in sports and make the most of the opportunities available to them. Chief patron of the association PN Passi, along with coordinator Harmeet Kaur Waraich and GNIPS Director Gunmant Kaur attended the prize distribution ceremony for the championship.

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