GNN College win silver in inter-college soccer

Our Correspondent

Doraha, November 16

The football team of Guru Nanak National (GNN) College, Doraha, has won a silver medal in Panjab University inter-college competition held at GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar, here.

The yoga team of the college also won the third position in Panjab University inter-college competition. A budding athlete of the college, Chandan, had also won a gold medal in weightlifting in ‘Khedan Punjab Dian’. The college cricket team reached semi-finals in Panjab University inter-college competition. Now the college is participating in Panjab University inter-college competitions in badminton, weightlifting, athletics, basketball, etc.

Roop Brar, president, college managing committee, executive administrator Roopinder Brar, finance secretary Pavittar Pal Singh Pangli and other committee members congratulated the teachers of physical education department Dr Nirlep Kaur and Prof Maninder Singh and the winners for bringing laurels to the institution.