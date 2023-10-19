GNN wins18 prizes in Youth Fest

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 18

The students of Guru Nanak National College (Doraha) brought laurels to the institution by securing 18 prizes, both in group and individual competitions, in the 36 categories they participated in in Ludhiana Zone-A Youth Festival of Panjab University organised at Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam College, Ludhiana.

The college emerged the winner in categories such as long heik (ladies traditional songs), group bhajan, guddiyan patole and ghazal, and secured second position in kali, play and giddha.

They were placed third in folk orchestra. In the individual category, it won in giddha, was placed second in kali, folk orchestra and percussion and third in group bhajan, folk song, skit, Indian classical vocal and mehandi designing.

