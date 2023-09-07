GNPS pupils shine in yoga tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 6

The students of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Model Town Extension, clinched 10 medals in artistic and rhythmic events in the CISCE Regional Yoga Competition held at St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh.

They won seven silver and three bronze medals. They also bagged the runners-up trophy in the girls U-17 category while Chahat Kaur was selected for the CISCE National Yoga Tournament.

Medal winners included Bhavleen Kaur, Icchha Kaur, Harmanjot Kaur, Chahat, Harnoor Kaur, Ekamnoor Kaur, Paramjot Kaur, Guransh Singh, Fagun Kumar and Jaskirat Kaur. Principal Mona Singh congratulated the students and their instructor.