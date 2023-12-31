Go for light irrigation, farmers told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The weather is expected to remain cold and dry in the coming days and due to this, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers in the region to provide light and frequent irrigation to their crops. They said it would help protect their crops from the cold.

Farmers should be cautious and check for rodent and pest infestation in the wheat crop. This can be done by burrow-baiting with 2 per cent Zinc Phosphide, twice at an interval of 10-15 days after sowing the crop, a week before or after irrigation. “Use only the recommended dose of weedicides for effective control of Phalaris minor,” they added.

“If the leaves become yellow due to Manganese deficiency in the wheat crop, it should be sprayed with Manganese Sulphate. If symptoms of Sulphur deficiency are noticed, broadcast one quintal gypsum/acre followed by a light irrigation or if the soil has adequate moisture, just mix it by hoeing,” said an expert.

Horticulture Department experts advised farmers to make thatches to protect evergreen plants from cold.

