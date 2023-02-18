Gobind Nagar resident nabbed with 40-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 17

The anti-narcotics cell of the police today nabbed a smuggler and seized 40 gm of heroin from him.

The suspect has been identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Gobind Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

ADCP Rupinder Sran said acting on a secret information, the police laid a naka at Matharu Chowk where Kamalpreet was stopped. During checking heroin was recovered from his possession. Police officer Sran said the accused was also wanted in a drug smuggling case of 2022.