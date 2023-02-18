Gobind Nagar resident nabbed with 40-gm heroin

Ludhiana, February 17
The anti-narcotics cell of the police today nabbed a smuggler and seized 40 gm of heroin from him.
The suspect has been identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Gobind Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
ADCP Rupinder Sran said acting on a secret information, the police laid a naka at Matharu Chowk where Kamalpreet was stopped. During checking heroin was recovered from his possession. Police officer Sran said the accused was also wanted in a drug smuggling case of 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros
Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...
SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety
Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner