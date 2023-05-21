Godown found storing duplicate products; 5 booked

Ludhiana, May 20
The Ludhiana police on Saturday found a godown being run on Shahpur road where duplicate products of various brands were stored in large quantities.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran said Nihar of Noida had lodged a complaint in the matter. A police party from Police Division 2 conducted a raid at the godown.
He said 90 boxes containing duplicate products of various companies, including SC Johnson, Hindustan Unilever, etc., were recovered from the godown. Manoj Kumar, Mahinder and three unidentified persons have been booked in a case registered under Section 420 of the IPC.
