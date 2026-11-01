Ludhiana: Godown housing crackers illegally unearthed in Khanna

The Sadar Khanna police arrested a man after registering a case against a resident of Ikolaha village, Khanna, for allegedly selling fireworks without a valid licence or permit from a godown on Narainagarh Road.

The accused was identified as Sahibdeen, said to cousin of Dilbar Mohd Khan, chairman of the Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee Minority Department.

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According to the FIR lodged late on October 29, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahinder Singh of the Sadar Khanna police station, along with constables Manjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh and PHG Surinder Singh, was on patrolling and vehicle checking duty near the Iklaha bus stand when they got a tip-off that Sahibdeen was selling crackers from a godown on Narainagarh Road without any licence, permit or permission from the Additional Deputy Commissioner or the Punjab Government.

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Cops said the man was booked for act of selling firecrackers without the required authorisation under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant).

The Khanna police said around 110 boxes of different brands were seized from the godown and same were seized by the police.

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Meanwhile, SSP Khanna Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the police would continue to hold surprise checking if anyone was found selling or storing crackers without licence. The SSP said strict action would be taken for the non-compliance of the administration’s directions in this regard.

Sources said after arresting the accused, he was given bail as the offence was bailable.