GoG stage protest against termination of services

Ludhiana, October 10
The Guardians of Governance (GoG) staged a protest against the AAP government outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here over the termination of their services.
The protesters said their services were terminated on the basis of fake information.
One of the protesters said GoG were working hard to perform their duties for the welfare of society. Unfortunately, the services of GoG have been ignored now.
The protesters said, “The reports made by the GoG are being ignored by the departments concerned. Instead of taking action against those involved in wrongdoings, the government took action to close the GoG scheme. Now we are feeling cheated.”
The GoG have demanded from the government to revoke its decision of terminating the GoG scheme. They demanded formation of a committee to probe the matter as to why the departments concerned had failed to take action on the reports prepared by the Guardians of Governance against irregularities.
