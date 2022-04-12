Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Gurpreet Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West, got a cut in the road divider on Southern Bypass along the Sidhwan Canal near Jawaddi Bridge opened on Monday. The cut was earlier closed but the area residents have been demanding to get it reopened.

Gogi was accompanied by a number of area residents, who thanked the MLA for fulfilling their long-pending demand.

Gogi said a large number of residents of Jawaddi, Canal Avenue, etc, had to travel a long distance for making a U-turn and had been demanding for a long time regarding the opening of this cut. He said earlier a person travelling on Southern Bypass and coming from the Ferozepur Road side had to go all the way up to Dugri for making a U-turn towards Jawaddi and other adjoining areas.

He said keeping in mind that area residents are not inconvenienced, the cut in the road divider has been opened. He urged the commuters to drive slowly on any road in the city to avoid accidents.

He said to ensure accidents don’t take place with the opening of the cut, the MC officials have been asked to construct speed breakers on both sides of the road, besides the traffic police have been directed to depute a traffic police personnel at the cut permanently.

He said he, along with MC officials, traffic police personnel as well as traffic experts, would study the current traffic management plan and adjustments would be made for the welfare of residents.