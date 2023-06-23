Gogi inaugurates development works worth Rs 41 lakh at market

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 22

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi inaugurated development works worth Rs 41 lakh at the Model Town Extension Tuition market here on Thursday. Under these projects, the Municipal Corporation will lay premix material in the parking area and install interlocking tiles in the corridor and footpath.

While addressing a addressing, Gogi said the market had been in a bad shape for a long time. After members of a market association had approached him recently, the MLA took up the matter with MC authorities, the AAP legislator claimed.

He added that the state government was committed to providing quality infrastructure to the people of the state and a large number of development projects were being taken up in his constituency. He added that MC officials had been directed to keep a check on the quality of works and get them completed in the stipulated time periods.

Office-bearers of the market association, including its president, Gurinder Singh Jolly, Naresh Dhingan and others, appreciated the efforts put in by Gogi for the welfare of area residents and the market.

Rs 49L-Senior Citizen Home opened

MLA Gogi also inaugurated a Senior Citizen Home (SCH) in Block-D of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. He reiterated the commitment of the government to provide high-quality infrastructure to city residents. He added that the SCH, spread in an area of around 700 square yards, had been established at a cost of Rs 49 lakh by the LIT.

The facility was equipped with a hall, kitchen, rest room and lush green lawns, he said.