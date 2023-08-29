Gold chain, mobile snatched from man in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

An unidentified miscreant snatched a gold chain and mobile phone from a city-based resident near Bhai Manna Singh Nagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

Yashpal, who resides in the Anand Puri area on Noorwala Road in Ludhiana, said he and his friend were going home in his car around 4 am on Sunday. Yashpal stopped the car near slums in the vicinity of Bhai Manna Singh Nagar to answer nature’s call while his friend was sitting in the vehicle. Afterwards, a man appeared. He put a sharp weapon on Yashpal’s neck and snatched his gold chain and mobile phone.

Subsequently, the snatcher escaped from the scene. Following the complaint, a case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Division Number 4 police station here against the unidentified person.