Gold chain snatched from city lawyer

Miscreants snatched a gold chain from a lawyer, who was sitting in a car with his friends, near Dabbu Market here. One of the suspects first knocked on the car windowpane and demanded Rs 50. When the victim refused, he snatched the gold chain from his neck and fled on a motorcycle with his accomplice.

Advertisement

The complainant, Rajdeep Singh Chouhan, a resident of Model Town Extension, Ludhiana, in his statement to the police said he was an advocate by profession. On the night of June 24, around 10:30 pm, he and his friends came to a spot near Dabbu Market in Sarabha Nagar in his car. They were sitting in the vehicle near a property dealer’s office.

Advertisement

He said while they were sitting in the vehicle, a clean-shaven young man approached him. He knocked on the windowpane and asked him to give Rs 50. When he refused, the suspect attacked him and snatched his gold chain weighing about 2.5 tolas from his neck. He then fled the scene.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Sarabha Nagar police swung into action.

A case was registered and the police were examining the footage of CCTVs installed in the area.

Advertisement

Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said based on the victim’s statement, a case was registered and a probe was initiated. He assured that the suspects would be identified and arrested soon.