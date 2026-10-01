Gold chains, purse of Wing Commander’s kin stolen at religious event in Ludhiana

The mother and mother-in-law of Air Force Wing Commander SK Jha were allegedly targeted by thieves during a religious congregation at the GLADA Ground near Vardhman factory on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. Unidentified persons reportedly stole their gold chains and a red purse containing Rs 7,000 in cash.

The two women had attended a religious event addressed by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham on September 26.

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Wing Commander SK Jha, who is posted at the Air Force Station in Barnala, said the women were entering the venue through the VIP gate when unidentified persons took advantage of the rush, stole their gold chains and purse, and escaped by blending into the crowd inside the pandal.

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After learning about the incident, the Wing Commander approached the Moti Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

The police said an FIR had been registered and probe was under way to identify the suspects.

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In another theft in the city, unidentified persons allegedly broke into a paint factory in the Moti Nagar area during the night and decamped with paint and other material worth around Rs 28 lakh.

Rajeev Datta, a resident of Sarpanch Colony in Haibowal and associated with Ojal Kunar Limited, whose factory is located in Moti Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police. He alleged that the thieves entered the factory premises at night, stole paint and other items, and fled.

A police team visited the spot, inspected the factory and registered a case against unidentified persons. No arrests have been made so far. The police are examining CCTV footage from the factory and nearby areas to trace the suspects and identify any vehicles used in the crime.