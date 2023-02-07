Gold in Khelo India Youth Games: Punjab girls’ basketball team accorded warm welcome

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 6

Members of the Punjab girls’ basketball team and officials were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday. Punjab girls had retained the title in the 5th Khelo India Youth Games being held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Punjab had won the title in the previous edition of these games at Panchkula as well.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), and others, were present to receive the contingent. Players, coaches and manager of the victorious team were garlanded on the occasion. Dhaliwal and coach Saloni cut a cake to celebrate the title victory.

Dhaliwal congratulated the girls and coaches on bringing fame to the state and the association. He mentioned the names of Nadar Kaur, Manmeet Kaur, Kavya Singla, Karanveer Kaur and Komalpreet Kaur who played well in the final against Chhattisgarh and helped their side retain the title.

Appreciating the players for their outstanding performance, he wished them more success in future competitions.

Rajdeep Singh Gill and Yurinder Singh Hayer, president and vice-president, respectively, PBA, besides Arjuna awardees Parminder Singh Bhandal, Sajjan Singh Cheema and Suman Sharma have also congratulated the players, coach Saloni, assistant coach Ravinder Gill and the manager of team, Aman, on the victory.