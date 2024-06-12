Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Ludhiana, June 11
Thieves decamped with gold jewellery worth lakhs and Rs 2 lakh in cash from a house in Friends Colony here. Posing as carpenters, the miscreants said they came for repairing door handles.
Vijay Grover, the victim, who runs a dairy business, said two carpenters
came to their colony on bicycles and he stopped them to get their door handles repaired.
“They asked us to bring some material required for the repair. The next day, they came to our house and started repairing door handles of our room while we were sitting outside. After some time, they left after repairing the same,” he said.
Later when Grover went inside the room and opened the almirah, he found that his gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh were missing.
The police were informed about the incident and an investigation has been started by the Division Number 5 police station.
“We have seen the CCTV footage and started a probe in the matter,” the investigating officer said.
