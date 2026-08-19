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Home / Ludhiana / Gold-plated idols stolen from Ludhiana temple

Gold-plated idols stolen from Ludhiana temple

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:56 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Inside Sanatan Dharma Sabha Shri Krishna Mandir, boxes and shelves were found open and items were scattered. File
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A theft occurred at the Sanatan Dharma Sabha Shri Krishna Mandir in Ludhiana. Gold-plated idols were stolen. Thieves broke locks of the main entrance and entered the sanctum sanctorum to commit the crime.

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They stole valuables, including four idols of Lord Krishna and Radha Rani, four-armed idols of Lord Vishnu and a brass idol of Laddu Gopal.

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As per information, the incident came to light around 11:30 pm on Monday when some devotees going to Mata Chintpurni shrine in HP noticed the open main gate of the temple. Suspicious, they called the temple’s chief priest, Vineet Pathak, and informed him. When the priest came, the locks on both doors were broken.

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Inside the temple, boxes and shelves were open and items were scattered. On inspection, all four idols of the deity were found missing from the sanctum sanctorum. The police were informed of the incident and an investigation was launched.

Temple committee head Chandar Mohan Dang told mediapersons that about two months ago, a donation box was also stolen from the temple. At that time, the management did not file a police complaint. This time, thieves were aware of temple’s internal routes and activities. Therefore, the temple management suspects a recce was conducted before the incident.

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He said now, the temple management had filed a written complaint with the police station concerned. He demanded that the police should check footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify and arrest the perpetrators. He also urged for the recovery of stolen idols as soon as possible.

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