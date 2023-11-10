Gold prices soar, residents may prefer utensils, silver on Dhanteras

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 9

With a whopping increase of about 21 per cent in the rate of gold (10 gram) as compared to last year during Dhanteras, most residents may prefer to go for home appliances, utensils or silver products this Dhanteras, on Friday.

Leading shops selling crockery items are flooded with fresh stocks as it is the only occasion when people make bulk purchases.

Purnima, a senior sales girl at a leading jewellery showroom on College Road, said on the day of Dhanteras last year, the gold rate was Rs 50,062 as compared to around Rs 62,000 this year.

"Only those who can afford to buy the yellow metal at the high price are approaching us to get gold coins this time, otherwise not too many are coming for purchases for Dhanteras," she added.

“We hire extra employees during these five-six days to cater to the needs of buyers. The buyers make bulk purchases and purchase products which they need in their homes. We do not even get a break, lunch is provided by the owner and we go for lunch by turn. Every night, we leave the shop not before 10:30 pm during Diwali days,” said Raghav, a worker at a leading crockery showroom in Ghumar Mandi here.