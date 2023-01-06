Gold, silver jewellery stolen from shop

Ludhiana, January 5
Thieves targeted a jewellery shop, ‘Kamola Jewellers’, at Basti Jodhewal and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs. The incident came to fore this morning when the shopkeeper came to open the outlet and was shocked to see a hole in the wall.
The thieves had first created a hole in the wall following which they used a gas cutter to cut open the safe containing the ornaments. Shopkeeper Ashish Ghosh said the thieves were captured on CCTVs and the footage was given to the police.
