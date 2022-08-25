Gold worth Rs 20 lakh stolen from jeweller in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 24
Thieves targeted a jewellery shop, Raju Jewellers, on Chandigarh Road near Samrala Chowk, here, and decamped with gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh.
Goldsmith Surjit Singh said this morning when he opened his shop, he was shocked to see that thieves had ransacked the entire shop.
Singh added that they had entered the shop from the rooftop and first broke open the gate with a gas cutter. After barging in from stairs, they cut the safe with the gas cutter and stole gold ornaments worth between Rs 20 and Rs 22 lakh.
Singh said CCTV cameras were also installed in and outside the shop. However, the thieves took away the digital video recorder (DVR) with them.
After the owner had informed the police, officials from Police Division 7 reached the spot and started a probe.
ACP (East) Gurdev Singh said a case was being registered against the unidentified miscreants and CCTV cameras installed in surrounding areas were being checked to get any clue.
