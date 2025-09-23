DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 'Good moral values, discipline are aspects which a child learns from parents'

‘Good moral values, discipline are aspects which a child learns from parents’

The Tribune INTERVIEW: Manasi Thapar
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Manasi Thapar, Principal, Ryan International School, Ludhiana
Principal, Ryan International School, Manasi Thapar, has been associated with the Ryan Group of Institutions since 2006. She initiated her career as a Montessori teacher. It is a continued journey of 19 years now, which helped in delving deeper into various aspects of education, academics and extracurricular activities. She talks to the Principal Correspondent Shivani Bhakoo on a few aspects.

Question: You agree that there is a cut-throat competition among students?

Answer: It is true that there is cut-throat competition among students which is mounting their stress, resulting in declining physical and mental health. However, I always encourage my students to incorporate some workout in their schedule which includes yoga, aerobics, Zumba and strength training for improving their fitness. Apart from this, breathing techniques also help in bringing mental clarity and boosting their focus.

Question: How can parents contribute in shaping the future of a child?

Answer: Parents play a pivotal role in shaping future of their children. Good moral values, cultural roots, family ethics and discipline are the most important aspects which a child learns from his/her parents. These attributes keep them embedded in their family value system and thus, they grow unrestrained in their lives and feel secured in outside environment as well.

Question: You agree that education in private schools has become expensive?

Answer: Yes, education has become expensive as compared to traditional education system of our times due to technological advancements. With integration of the technology into education, it is imperative to keep schools well versed with updated technology, laboratories and AV rooms. This is also need of the hour in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven society.

Question: How do you, as an institution head, encourage your students?

Answer: We can shape future of our students by definitely encouraging them to develop a quest for knowledge. They should devote time to reading and refrain from any kind of distraction. Also, students must develop any skill which eventually opens vast avenues to them in their careers.

