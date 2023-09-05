Good news for pet lovers as city gets Dog Park

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 4

Dog Park of the Municipal Corporation (MC) was opened in Block D of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar here on Monday evening.

Officials said the initiative had been taken for the welfare of pet dogs and dog lovers.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi inaugurated the park. They claimed that it was North India’s first ‘Dog Park’.

It has been established in Block D of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar (rear of Baba Ishar Singh Public School). The civic body officials claimed: “It is the third park in the country and the first in North India. The first two parks are set up in Mumbai and Hyderabad. It is a premier park established to facilitate pet dogs and their owners or dog lovers.”

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said besides agility and training equipment, including hurdles and tunnels, and obedience training areas to help canines develop their skills and stay mentally and physically active, the authorities had established a state-of-the-art swimming pool. The park will remain open from 6 am to 11 pm and only a nominal fee of Rs 40 would be charged from the pet owners for using the facility.